Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $608.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

