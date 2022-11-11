Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 9,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,316,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 898.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

