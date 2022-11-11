Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.35) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 13.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 48.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 305,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

