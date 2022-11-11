ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.98. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 202,443 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 396.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 122,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 266,207 shares of company stock valued at $227,750 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

