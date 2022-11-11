Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Down to $58.03

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.03, but opened at $55.80. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 130,266 shares changing hands.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

