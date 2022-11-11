Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

RYTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 21,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,989. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

