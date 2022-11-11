Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Up 1.1%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,888.50 ($21.74) and last traded at GBX 1,887.50 ($21.73). Approximately 15,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 5,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,867.50 ($21.50).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,919.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,118.44. The stock has a market cap of £117.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.55.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

