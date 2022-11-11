RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

NYSE:RNG traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

