Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

