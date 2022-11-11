River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,271 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in PPL by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 110,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,755. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

PPL Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

