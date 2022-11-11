River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 237,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

