River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

