River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $209.91. 175,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,227. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average of $192.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

