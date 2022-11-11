River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of COP traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 367,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,824. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

