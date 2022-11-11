River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $289.38. 29,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,069. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.