Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 59.24.

RIVN stock traded up 1.01 on Thursday, reaching 33.97. 608,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,351,074. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,519 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 49.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

