Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 0.87 on Thursday, reaching 33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 482,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of 33.83 and a 200 day moving average of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $49,235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 224.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after buying an additional 728,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after buying an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.