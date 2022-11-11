Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Acquires 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. 377,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

