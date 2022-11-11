Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. 389,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,886. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.