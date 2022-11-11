Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 251,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

