Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Ashland were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $3,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 97,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashland Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

