Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $22,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $96.34. 114,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.