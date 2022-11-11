Robert W. Baird Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 470,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,351,000 after buying an additional 307,241 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,575,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,830,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

