Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.74.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,508 shares of company stock valued at $27,819,688 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

