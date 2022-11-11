Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.74.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 582,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176,938. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.