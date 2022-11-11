Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176,938. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

