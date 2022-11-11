Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 23.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 52.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 12.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 160,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 301,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

