Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First BanCorp. worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE FBP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.