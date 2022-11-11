Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises approximately 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.6 %

About Alexander & Baldwin

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 16,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

