Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 113,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relx Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.11) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.30) to GBX 2,828 ($32.56) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.43) to GBX 2,770 ($31.89) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.