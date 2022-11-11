Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $34.46. 171,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,314. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

