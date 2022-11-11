Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

OC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. 57,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,277. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

