Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $4,412,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 143.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $360.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $186.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

