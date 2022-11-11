Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,773. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.

