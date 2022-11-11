Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.50.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

RCK stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.93. The stock has a market cap of C$257.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.