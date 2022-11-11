Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.75 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.89.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.39 on Thursday, reaching 5.70. 93,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.94.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.