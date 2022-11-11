Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,945. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 241.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 837,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 96.4% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

