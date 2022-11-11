Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.64.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.67. The company had a trading volume of 247,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,342. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.42. The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

