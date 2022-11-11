Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6825 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $15.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $438.36. The stock had a trading volume of 609,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

