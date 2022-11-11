Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $438.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

