Round Dollar (RD) Price Tops $13.79 on Top Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.79 or 0.00081793 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $71,709.06 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00592412 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.29 or 0.30857783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

