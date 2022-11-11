Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($57.80) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.14 ($48.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

