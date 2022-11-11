Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$160.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

