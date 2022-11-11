Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

