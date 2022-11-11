RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $48,872.16 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,940.97 or 0.99924517 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $55.38 million and approximately $48,872.16 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00362286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00745864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00602939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00225084 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

