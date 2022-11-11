RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $55.80 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $17,134.17 or 0.99964480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and $61,323.66 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,140.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00360521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00756059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00593832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00220380 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,257 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

