Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

RUBLF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

