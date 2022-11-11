Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
RUBLF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.11.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubellite Energy (RUBLF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.