Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 52.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00007594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $25,034.14 and approximately $14.50 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34539142 USD and is down -43.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

