Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF remained flat at $22.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

