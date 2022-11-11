RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.95. RXO shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 4,025 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

